Vin Diesel & Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Share Surprise Moment at the Golden Globes

Getty Images

After a years-long rumored feud, Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a surprise moment at the 2025 Golden Globes.

As Diesel took the stage to present the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award, he stopped to greet Johnson.

Stepping up to the microphone, Vin looked at The Rock in the crowd and said, “Hey, Dwayne,” then broke into a big grin.

The camera then panned to Johnson who smiled as the audience laughed. Watch the moment here.

Johnson joined Diesel’s “Fast & Furious” franchise as Luke Hobbs with the fifth film, “Fast Five,” and a feud reportedly started brewing between the two.