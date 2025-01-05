Sebastian Stan on Following in Ryan Gosling’s Shoes at the Golden Globes! (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

On Sunday, Sebastian Stan won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture— Musical or Comedy for his performance in “A Different Man” at the 2025 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Stan, who was also nominated on the drama side for his role in “The Apprentice,” and he said he was proud to follow in Ryan Gosling’s shoes as a double nominee.

He said, “Anywhere I can put my name in any group with him, I’m grateful.”

It was a special night for Stan, who noted, “The journey of these two films and how it’s been with both of them, to get them here… and to just have the recognition here by the Globes… it was a blessing to be here nominated, this is even, can’t top that.”

During his acceptance speech, Stan thanked his team, as well as his mom and stepdad. He reflected, “Just to have had that moment to say, ‘Hey, listen, I acknowledge this. I’m pretty lucky to be up here. This is not for free. This is definitely something to be mindful and stay humble and keep going’ and so I’m just grateful.”

Earlier in the night, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Sebastian, who joked about covering his receding hairline.

When Billy brought up his voluminous hair, Stan quipped, “The more it recedes, the more I think I’m going to keep pulling it forward.”

From playing Tommy Lee in “Pam & Tommy” to an actor with neurofibromatosis in “A Different Man” and more, Sebastian spoke about taking on tough roles and feeling that “fear is a good shockwave.”

He noted, “It’s like a cold plunge of the system. I like to throw myself in the water and see what happens.”

When asked if he is an intense guy with his acting, Sebastian quipped, “Just depends. You still got to look pretty on the outside.”

Stan called it “humbling” to be at the Globes, saying, “I remember coming for the first time in 2016 at the InStyle viewing party and now you’re in the room where it happens, so in that regard for me, it’s already a win.”