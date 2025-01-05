Joe Alwyn Says He’s Moved on from Taylor Swift Relationship

Joe Alwyn made a rare comment about his relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview with The Guardian.

The couple dated from 2016 to 2023, and she has since moved on with Travis Kelce.

When asked if he’s ready to move on from that period of his life, Alwyn said he already has.

“That’s something for other people to do,” he explained. “We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

He also touched on working with Taylor on her music during the pandemic, even earning writing credits on her albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.” Joe even received a Grammy when “Folklore” won Album of the Year.

Joe reflected, “Lockdown was a whole host of surprises, and that was pretty special. That was not something I would have foreseen.”

As for the scrutiny around his high-profile relationship with Taylor, the paper asked if he was worried it would overshadow his acting career.

“I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control,” he said. “And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So, noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f**ked.”

What keeps him grounded? “I have great family and friends and real things in my life; those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground. So, I don’t know how else to say it, it’s… just in a different room.”

While he’s shying away from the spotlight his breakup took center stage when Taylor dropped her album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which included songs like “So Long London” and “The Black Dog” that were rumored to be about him.

Alwyn previously opened up to The Sunday Times in June, saying, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."

"That is a hard thing to navigate," he said. "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

He also called their former love "very real," in contrast with the "very unreal space" of social media and tabloids.