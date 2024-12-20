Getty Images

Taylor Swift reportedly had no idea that boyfriend Travis Kelce was planning an epic Eras Tour wrap party!

A source told Page Six, “Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there.”

The pop superstar was “blown away” by what the Kansas City Chiefs tight end put together. Travis is in the middle of an NFL season, but he had been planning the party “for a while."

The insider noted, “That was the last thing she was expecting, and she couldn’t believe Travis went out of his way to throw a surprise party for her. She thought it was so thoughtful and such a sweet gesture. It really meant so much to her.”

According to the source, Kelce “felt like she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in.”

Taylor had been touring for two years, with the Eras Tour grossing over $2 billion and drawing 10 million fans.

Taylor’s friend Ashley Avignone posted an Instagram, revealing that the pop star thought she was “going to a small, quiet dinner.” Little did she know she was in for quite a surprise! Ashley wrote, “It was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included 🥳.”