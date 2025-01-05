Demi Moore’s Emotional Message to Younger Self After Golden Globes Win (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Demi Moore won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for “The Substance” at the 2025 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Demi, who shared the message she would give her younger self!

She said, “We did alright, kid.”

During her acceptance speech, Demi brought up a producer who called her a “popcorn actress” 30 years ago.

She recalled, “I bought into what that meant… I bought into that it was a limitation, and while I think he meant it as he said it, it wouldn’t have affected me if I didn’t buy into it, and so the idea that I’ve moved through that, to know that I have a place, that I am deserving and that there is meaningful work available for me, I’m just filled with so much gratitude and I feel so humbled that the universe answered and brought me that script.”

Moore has been acting for 45 years.

Demi also gave some encouraging words to women who haven’t had their moment to shine yet, saying, “I think it’s always important just to stay present to what is, and I think that in the same way that the movie really reflects… it’s about not wasting time focusing on all that you’re not, when you could be celebrating all that you are.”