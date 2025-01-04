'General Hospital's' Steve Burton Popped the Question to Michelle Lundstrom!

Instagram

Steve Burton, known for his work on "General Hospital," announced he is getting married again.

Burton, 54, posted on Instagram Saturday that he proposed to his GF Michelle Lundstrom of "Barbeque Showdown"... and she said yes!

"Engaged 1/3/25. ❤️💍♾️," he captioned a carousel of images showing the moment he asked, her excited reaction, and the happy couple posing — and even kissing!

He also added a Bible verse about a hopeful future, and went with Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love" as the soundtrack.

The two have been dating for over a year, and attended the Daytime Emmys in June.

“Our first red carpet together,” Lundstrom wrote on an Instagram post that included a pic of the two at the event. “It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful ❤️🙏🏼.”

It will be the first marriage for Lundstrom, and Steve's second.

Steve wed Sheree Gustin in 1999, staying with her for over 20 years. They share two daughters and a son.