Getty Images

Steve Burton has a new love in his life.

The “General Hospital” star is dating recipe creator Michelle Lundstrom following his divorce from Sheree Gustin.

The couple made it red carpet and Instagram official back in June when they attended the Daytime Emmy Awards together, but the relationship is just now making headlines.

At the time, Michelle posted a photo from the event and wrote on Instagram, "Beautiful night with the most amazing people. Feeling super grateful❤️🥹"

In another post, she added, “Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful ❤️🙏🏼.”

The 43-year-old followed up with a video in June to celebrate Steve’s 54th birthday.

“Happiest birthday my love @1steveburton It’s a better place with you in this world,” she wrote. “Anyone that has you in their life in any capacity is truly blessed. I think I’ll forever be in awe of what an incredible man and human you are. Thank you for wearing the largest fanny pack in Disney & sharing your beautiful life alongside mine. Wishing you a million more special memories & smiles, you deserve it all! ❤️ #blessedbirthday #love”

It looks like the couple enjoyed an eventful July as well, as she shared a carousel of images with the message, “July, you were one of the best.”

Steve and Sheree, who were married for more than 20 years, finalized their divorce in December, nearly two years after he announced their split.

At the time, the exes agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their of son Jack, who turned 18 in March, and daughter Brooklyn, now 10. They are also the parents of an adult daughter, Makena.

In May of 2022, Steve took to his Instagram Story to announce their split.

He wrote, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated."

The news came just after Sheree announced that she was pregnant.

Steve went on, “She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."