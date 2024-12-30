Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Split After 3 Years Together

Getty Images

“Winter House” stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover have split after three years of dating.

DeSorbo announced the news on the “Giggly Squad” podcast, telling host Hannah Berner they are no longer together.

"It’s weird, it’s very weird,” Paige said. “I wasn’t expecting this. Obviously, when we first started dating, you don’t think, ‘Oh, what will happen? Will we get married, will we not?' You’re just kind of like, in this relationship."

She also had nothing but good things to say about her ex. "I have so much love and respect for Craig,” Paige said. “I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force."

DeSorbo went on, “I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

Paige praised him as “the best boyfriend I’ve ever had.”

She went on, "He was a great boyfriend, and he did everything correct, and he never made me feel insecure or anything like that, so it almost is harder when no one’s done anything to be mad about, and that’s hard."

Hinting at the cause of the split, Paige said, "As you get older, I mean, I started dating Craig when I was 29 and I’m 32 now. And your 30s, for women, I feel like are very transformative. And you change a lot, and you grow a lot. Him as well."

Getting emotional she said, "It’s a very sad thing. I know I said I would never cry on the internet but like, it’s okay if I cry on the pod. I feel like that’s okay."

"Extra" spoke with Paige back in 2022, and she revealed the pair had talked about kids and a future, but were enjoying their honeymoon phase.

A few months later, "Extra" spoke with Craig, who shared, "I think obviously we're going to date for at least a year before, you know, I get to propose or do anything fun like that, but we've talked about, you know, our wedding or, you know, what it could look like and marriage and kids and stuff."