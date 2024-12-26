Britney Spears Reunites with Son Jayden: ‘Best Christmas of My Life’

Instagram

Britney Spears was crying “tears of joy” over being reunited with her son Jayden for Christmas.

The singer explained on Instagram that she hadn’t seen Jayden James, 18, or his brother Sean Preston, 19, in two years.

Spears wrote on Instagram, “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

The 43-year-old, who shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also shared a video of herself and Jayden.

In the clip, Britney calls Jayden her “baby” and gives him a big kiss on the cheek. At another point, they wish followers a merry Christmas.

In a previous Instagram post, Brit showed off her holiday look featuring a short off-the-shoulder red dress and wrote, “Perfect Instagram holiday🎄!!!”