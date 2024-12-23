Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Expecting First Child

Chris Haston/WBTV

Snoop Dogg is going to be a grandpa again!

Snoop’s daughter Cori Broadus, 25, is expecting her first child with her fiancé Wayne Deuce.

Cori confirmed her surprise pregnancy to E! News, saying, “I found out October 28. This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed."

Broadus is currently four months along.

She added, “I'm high-risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby, but God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine. I’m having a girl."

As for her parents’ reaction to the pregnancy, Cori shared, “My mom and dad were so excited, their baby girl is having a baby. My dad was hoping for a grandson, though."

Cori and Wayne are looking forward to parenthood. She said, “I'm just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she's the prettiest in the world. Growing up, I wasn't the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age. And I’m having a mini me. Wayne said he's excited to have someone that looks like me. He knows she is going to be so beautiful and he just can't wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world."