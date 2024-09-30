Trae Patton/NBC

The red chairs are ready to spin as new “The Voice” coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé take on vets Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

Season 26 of the ultimate primetime singing competition is underway, and “Extra” caught up with the coaches. Gwen shared what has surprised her about Reba in their second season together, saying, “She hears stuff I don’t hear. She'll do a one chair turn and than later on that will be the winner of ‘The Voice.’”

Plus, Stefani shared what she learned about Michael from her hubby Blake Shelton.

“Blake adores him and would always talk about him, ‘I love that kid, I love that kid’ all the time so I knew I was going to like him.”

Bublé laughed, saying, “All I can hear is her beside me saying, ‘You are so stupid.’”

Snoop raved over fellow freshman Michael, telling us, “Mike, that’s my brother from another mother. We would have went to school together I would have cheated off his homework. We would have gotten suspended together. We would have had joy rides, beer runs, everything. That's my guy.”

Trae Patton/NBC

Bublé agreed, saying, “My family came to the show and when he went to go meet him I whispered to my brother in law ‘He’s one of us, he's one of us,’ and he is one of us. This is like family.”

The coaches also talked about how hard it is to get country artists on their teams because of Reba, saying they have other block her! The country queen revealed, “I’ve lost a lot of the country people to these three.”

Snoop joked, "I'm willing to ride a bull inside of the Saddleback Ranch! I'll ride it for 45 seconds!"

He and Michael said they call Reba "Reba Magnet-ire." Michael explained, "When we turn our seat, you see their eyes when they see Reba and that smile, it's over for you."

"The Voice" is still early in the season, but Michael has already earned a reputation and a nickname of his own!

Snoop laughed, "I like when Mike thinks of your ideas after you. You know, when he says something you just said, but he'll say it right after you as if he created it."

Gwen quipped that he's "Michael Bub-lie"!