King Charles Breaks Royal Tradition with Christmas Message

King Charles is doing something different this year for Christmas!

Instead of recording his annual Christmas message from a royal location, like Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, Charles opted for Fitzrovia Chapel, which is located in Pearson Square.

The Royals confirmed the location on X, writing, "This year, The King’s Christmas Broadcast was filmed in the Fitzrovia Chapel, London."

The royal family noted, "Formerly the chapel of Middlesex Hospital, it is now a space for quiet reflection, discovery and celebration, connecting diverse communities from all faiths or none.

The post added, "In 1928, His Majesty’s grandfather, King George VI, laid the foundation stone of the building. The featured Christmas tree was donated to Croydon BME Forum and Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘Can You C Me?’ project and will be placed in the Royal Trinity Hospice, Clapham, the oldest hospice in the United Kingdom.

A source told The Telegraph U.K., “It is also a nondenominational chapel, which of course, is a key focus. Even though this is a Christmas address, His Majesty likes to reach out to those of all faiths and none."

According to People magazine, the speech “will reflect on national, international and personal challenges, and how they can be surmounted through mutual community support.”

It’ll be the first time in 18 years that the Christmas speech was recorded outside of a royal estate.