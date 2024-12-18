Taron Egerton Reacts to ‘Die Hard’ Comparisons for ‘Carry-On’ (Exclusive)

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Taron Egerton is starring in the action-thriller “Carry-On” as a young TSA agent fighting to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Taron, who reacted to some of the “Die Hard” comparisons the movie is getting.

He commented, “I think that is a very kind comparison. Obviously, I’d be lying if I said the movie isn’t inspired by ‘Die Hard.’ I’m so pleased with how it turned out. I just loved it when I watched it. It’s so fun, made me feel super Christmasy, and it thought it was really, like, tense and exciting. If we bear comparison to ‘Die Hard,’ I’m a very happy man.”

When asked if he likes watching himself on-screen, Egerton noted, “It really depends on how I’m feeling. If I’m feeling robust, then it’s all good. If I’m not feeling robust, it can be hard, and I think that’s just called being a human being. It’s certainly not something that I rush to do, maybe as much as I used to, but I do also like to see a movie come together or a TV show come together.”

Taron also dished on his character Ethan, who is a “normal guy” thrust into an “extraordinary situation.”

Referencing another hit movie, Egerton explained, “I liked that thing that happens in ‘The Matrix.’ It’s about a guy waking up and we kind of use that as a touchstone for the film.”

“I know what it feels like to be in a slump and to feel like, you know, you’re in a funk,” Taron said. “That normally comes before you kind of [have] that breakthrough… It doesn’t happen during a high-security terrorist attack.”

Taron dished on what kind of traveler he is in real life, calling himself “a prepared traveler.”

As for what’s on his holiday music playlist, Egerton revealed that the Pretenders’ “2000 Miles,” Otis Redding’s “White Christmas,” and Paul Simon’s “Getting Ready for Christmas Day” all make the cut.