Jason Bateman Praises Taron Egerton's Kindness: ‘Hasn’t Turned into an A-hole’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jason Bateman is playing the bad guy in the new Netflix’s Christmas thriller “Carry-On.”

He spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere, revealing his character isn’t the typical villain, describing him as “punching a clock” and adding, “he doesn't want any nonsense from this young nervous TSA agent.”

That TSA agent is played by Taron Egerton, who is determined to protect travelers from a dangerous passenger.

Jason had only nice things to say about his co-star Taron, telling us, “He hasn’t turned into an a-hole yet. I don’t think he’s got it in him, I think it is just pure, raw kindness. He’s a Christmas-level guy.”

“Extra” also spoke with Egerton, who dished on his character Ethan.

“The truth about Ethan is he's kind of useless, certainly at the beginning of the story,” he said, adding, “It is it's just an ordinary guy doing an ordinary job of work and something extraordinary happens and he has to rise to the occasion, and I love that about him.”

Plus, Taron has said he wants to do another “Kingsman” movie, and he shared what he’d want to see happen in it!

“I'd like to find a new recruit,” he said. “I'd like to be Colin [Firth].”