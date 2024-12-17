Jim Carrey’s Epic Reaction to All the 'Grinch' Sequel Questions (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jim Carrey chatted with “Extra” at the L.A. premiere of “Sonic 3,” which sees him playing two roles this time around as Ivo Robotnik and his grandfather Gerald.

Carrey teased, “Double the villains, double the fun,” adding, “Gerald is the rock that Ivo crawled out from under” and “they get to experience that unbreakable bond of familial darkness that all of us are so familiar with especially at the holidays.”

Jim also spoke about his commitment to his characters — he even shaved his head in the movie!

“I'm a Mr. Potato Head, I love going through all the different stuff,” he said.

The star added, “For four days I was a praying mantis and a scorpion in a battle sequence and I

sit back and go, ‘I can't believe they're spending this much money on comedy.’”

Plus, he had an epic reaction to all the questions about a possible “Grinch” sequel.

Getting into the Grinch character, he joked, “Everywhere I go, ‘Are you going to make the ‘Grinch’? Are you going to make the ‘Grinch’? Makes me so angry, I must find a way to stop sequels from coming out.” Watch the video above.