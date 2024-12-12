Getty Images

Jim Carrey is back times two in “Sonic 3,” playing both Ivo Robotnik and his grandfather Gerald Robotnik.

He chatted about the film with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi in London, reflecting on the challenge of playing two roles and bringing the comedy.

“You want to have good lines, you want to do physical comedy but the physical comedy translates to everybody,” he explained. “It's like there's no language. It's universal.”

Carrey also shared how it came to be that he actually had his head shaved on camera in this movie!

He recalled thinking of his full head of hair, “What if we use this? What if Robotnik actually has a full head of hair and he just lets it grow in this healing moment? It's not because of male pattern baldness he shaved his head… and as soon as Lee [Majdoub] found out that he could actually shave my head on camera he was pretty excited.”

Jim reflected that he’s not typically drawn to sequels but explained why h e wanted to return to Robotnik.

“I've never been a big sequel guy… If I had done, you know, four sequels of ‘Ace Ventura’ I wouldn't have done ‘The Truman Show’ so there wouldn't have been those opportunities necessarily.”

He continued, “Robotnik is changing in every movie. He's changing and he's getting more and more bitter and vengeful and hostile. His megalomania is completely ratcheting up in every film.”

Plus, with the holidays upon us, Jim reacted to the enduring popularity of his Grinch portrayal.

“What a lucky thing in my life,” he said. “I'll tell you, it really makes me feel good.”

Jim continued, “I'm so gratified by the idea that that's one of the yule logs people go to and so when it when it pops up every year. I'm really happy about it, it's a lovely thing.”