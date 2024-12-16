Getty Images

In October, Liam Payne died after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Now, Brett Watson, a hotel guest at the CasaSur Palermo hotel, is opening up on witnessing Liam’s fatal fall.

In the documentary “TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who’s the Blame,” Brett revealed that he was at the hotel to meet his wedding planner. He recalled, “We had gone up to the room and happened to be looking out of the window of our hotel. We saw Liam fall.”

Watson was on the first floor when the tragedy happened. He said, “We immediately rushed out on the balcony to see what it was and when we looked down, we could see it was Liam lying on the ground. He landed face up so we could tell right away it was him and he was motionless.”

He went on, “I don’t have a medical background, but from what I saw it looked like he passed away on impact. Time stopped or slowed down immediately. Seeing anyone just fall like that is heartbreaking but being able to see it happen and hear the impact on the ground which was more haunting than seeing him fall.”

Watson noted that he was there when emergency personnel arrived on the scene, saying, “Then seeing the immediate aftermath is something that is burned into my brain and I will never forget and I am still working through processing and understanding everything we saw.”

Weeks after his death, it was reported that Payne’s fall was also captured by hotel security footage.

During an appearance on “Socios del Espectáculo,” Argentinian journalist Paula Varela claimed that there is CCTV footage that captured Payne’s fall.

Varela said, “There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints, and tragically because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed, he would have fallen on his bed. It’s not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case files.”

In November, a translated press release from Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office stated, “Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall.”

According to the release, Polydrug use of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant” were found in Payne’s body at the time of his death.