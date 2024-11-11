Getty Images

Argentinian waiter Braian Pais, a suspect in the death of Liam Payne, is declaring his innocence.

Pais claims his house was searched by investigating authorities looking into the circumstances surrounding Payne falling to his death from his third-floor Buenos Aires hotel balcony on October 16.

On Argentina’s news series “Telefe Noticias,” Pais said he met Liam a couple of weeks before his death at a restaurant where he worked, but insisted, “The reality is that I did not supply” drugs.

And while the man claimed they did do drugs together at Liam’s hotel, he insisted, “I never took [drugs] to him or accepted any money.”

Authorities in Argentina have yet to comment on his claims, but Pais told the reporter he has documentation to back up what he is alleging.

The bombshell interview comes hours after the final details from Liam’s toxicology report were revealed.

The report determined Liam and alcohol, cocaine, and prescription anti-depressants in his system.

Authorities say they have ruled out foul play and suicide as a cause of his death, saying he may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.

A 911 caller had claimed Payne was overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol and was destroying his room in the minutes before the fatal fall.