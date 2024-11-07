Liam Payne’s Death Investigation Update: 3 People Charged by Prosecutor

Getty Images

Amid Liam Payne’s death investigation, authorities are zeroing in on three people.

According to a translated press release from Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office, three people were arrested and charged with “abandonment of a person followed by death as well as supply and facilitation of narcotics.”

The names of the suspects have not been released, but the prosecutors did give information about each person. One of the suspects “is the person who accompanied the artist on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires,” the second is “a hotel employee who must answer for two proven supplies of cocaine,” and the third is an alleged “drug supplier.”

The release stated, “Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall.”

Based on the release, “Illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes.”

After attempting to “reconstruct the days in which Payne was staying at the 'Casa Sur' hotel on Costa Rica Street,” prosecutors have come to the conclusion that “self-harm of any kind and/or physical intervention by third parties” did not contribute to his death.

“Polydrug use of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant” were found in Payne’s body at the time of his death.

The release revealed that police conducted a total of nine raids this week.

Nearly a month after his death, Liam’s body has been flown to the U.K, according to Us Weekly.

Payne’s body was held in Argentina for several weeks since authorities were waiting until toxicology tests could be completed before his family was able to bring him home.

On Thursday, Liam’s father Geoff was spotted arriving at Heathrow airport after weeks of aiding the investigation in Argentina.

Based on the release, the body was released to his family “last weekend.”

While it is unclear when the funeral will take place, but “arrangements are in place,” a source told DailyMail.com.

Another insider added, “Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair. The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”

Liam’s One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are all expected to attend.

Payne died at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony.

A preliminary autopsy stated that the former One Direction singer died from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages.

The translated report added, “No injuries were observed that would suggest the involvement of third parties. The prosecutor’s office indicated that, based on the position in which the body was found and the injuries from the fall, it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.”