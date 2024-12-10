‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown on New Chapter & What She Wants in a Man! (Exclusive)

Instagram

“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown is starting a new chapter after splitting from husband Kody Brown!

“Extra” sat down with Meri about moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah, and she declared, “Life is good.”

She commented, “I’m just doing all the things, just having fun and building businesses and taking adventures and my dog is a good road-tripper.”

Meri is now living in a house that she bought years ago, saying, “It just made sense for me when Kody and I terminated our marriage to move on, not stay in Flagstaff.”

Brown is building new businesses, including the motivational platform Worthy Up, which is all about finding a “glow-up from the inside.”

She shared, “It’s a community of people who just want to remember their worth. I think that it’s super important to remember who we are and what we’re doing and that we’re worthy of whatever it is that we want or what we want to do.”

As for when she went through her own glow-up, Meri said, “It was not really one particular moment. It was just kind of a process for me… I had a very dark spot in my life and I was trying to turn that around and I was doing all the things, I was going to therapy, I was reading books, and I was journaling, and all the things that are supposed to help promote growth.”

Meri loves helping others, saying, “I just want to be in a place that I can share that and I feel like I got a unique opportunity like this platform… to be able to share that and so anybody who wants to can go on their own Worthy Up journey.”

Meri also spilled on her solo trip to England, which included a visit to Stonehenge.

Brown raved, “Stonehenge is awe-inspiring, honestly. My emotion when I got there was surprising to me. Like, I knew that I was really excited to go. I was looking forward to it, like, all week… I went out to Stonehenge and I was just like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I can’t believe that I’m here.’”

Meri plans for even more adventures, like a trip to Ireland and Greece. She explained, “I’m Irish, like a whole 12th Irish, you know. I claim every bit of it.”

With the new year coming up soon, Meri is “excited to keep living” and “creating life moments.”

Brown revealed she’s “100 percent” open to new love and shared what she’s looking for in a man, saying, “He is somebody who is very confident in who he is, he’s successful, is not shy about who he is and what he wants, he’s very confident in supporting me and what I’m doing… He matches my energy.

“He can’t be intimidated or bothered by what I do or who I am,” Meri stressed.

Meri said she and Kody are still “friendly” with each other and that she and the other women will always be “cordial,” even if they’re not close friends.

She explained, “We’re always going to be kind because we have a shared history. We have shared children… We have this family experience, so I think we’re all going to be like that, even though our paths are not like aligning and paralleling with each other.”

Meri also opened up about the grief that her family is experiencing after the death of Kody and Janelle's son Garrison.

She said, “Grief is not linear; it hits different people at different times and in different ways and we just all support each other through that.”