Check out a trailer for the upcoming new season of “Sister Wives.”

In the trailer, Kody and Meri come face-to-face in a tense conversation after their split. Watch!

This season, Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn continue to deal with the complexities of their relationships, moving forward as best as they can for themselves and one another.

Kody and Janelle are letting the cameras in as they navigate the pain of son Garrison Brown’s death.

Robyn and Kody are now living life as a monogamous couple after Meri, Janelle, and Christine left the marriage.

The show will also offer glimpses of Meri, Janelle, and Christine’s lives without Kody.