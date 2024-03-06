Instagram

Garrison Brown, of “Sister Wives” fame, has sadly died at just 25 years old.

People reports Garrison, the son of Janelle and Kody Brown, was found dead at his home in Flagstaff, AZ on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to the magazine that Garrison’s brother Gabriel "discovered Mr. Brown deceased" of an apparent suicide.

Lt. Hernandez added, "At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating.”

TMZ was the first to report the news. According to the outlet, Garrison appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His parents Janelle and Kody shared the devastating news on Instagram.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle shared. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

She included a photo of Garrison in his military uniform and another of him smiling. Kody shared the same images and message on his page.

Meri Brown posted the statement too, adding, “Garrison, you are loved and will be missed! 💙💙”

Garrison’s half-sister Mykelti Pardon shared the news on her page, writing, "I love you bro."

TLC also paid tribute with a statement to People, "We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Less than a week before his death, Garrison posted on Instagram about adopting a new pet. He posed for a photo with a gray cat and wrote, “Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady”

Garrison went through a rough patch with his father Kody following the pandemic. During the “Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started” special last year, Janelle gave an update saying they had “somewhat of a relationship,” but no overall “reconciliation.”