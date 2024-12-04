Nicole Kidman on Bringing Daughter Faith to See Her Get Leadership Award (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala presented by Lifetime on Wednesday morning.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nicole about the recognition, and bringing along her youngest daughter Faith to the event.

Kidman shared, “She was really interested in this particular event. Her oldest sister has gone to a lot of things, so she gets to come to this.”

Nicole explained Faith was interested because, "It’s about leadership and mentorship, and it’s women.”

“It’s exciting for them to come and see a different part of the work that we all do in this industry,” Kidman noted. “They’re both still looking at what they want to do. Being exposed to this is so good.”

Nicole’s “Big Little Lies” co-star Laura Dern was presenting her with her award, and Nicole gushed about her support and the entire group of ladies on the show.

She said, “We’ve become so close because we’ve shared so much and we’re just very, very close, way beyond anything to do with the industry... She’s my confidant, far beyond any of this."

Kidman also didn’t forget that Laura “also got up at 5 a.m. for me,” adding, “That is incredible friendship.”

Nicole showed some love for her other “Big Little Lies” co-stars, saying, “Reese [Witherspoon]… Zoe [Kravitz], Shai[lene Woodley]. It’s an incredible group and we can lean into each other.”

While it was “big ask” to get herself all glammed up so early, Nicole called it a “big honor” to be recognized by The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman is getting ready for the promo tour for her erotic thriller “Babygirl." She said of the movie, "It was just one of those things were you get a chance to go into places I've never been before with a woman at the helm and beautiful actors all contributing to something that is a genre film that hopefully has been turned in a subversive way.”

In THR’s Women in Entertainment issue, Nicole elaborated, “A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being. So, it was really beautiful to be seen in this way. From the minute I read it, I was like, 'Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been.'"

Kidman’s husband Keith Urban actually calls her “babygirl” in real-life. She explained in the issue, “Babygirl is something that Keith has always used for me. That is separate. That stays in a separate compartment, that’s not up for public consumption."

Nicole and Keith have very busy lives with their kids and successful careers, but they manage to juggle it all!