Nicole Kidman on ‘Amazing’ Thanksgiving & ‘Wild Ride’ with ‘Babygirl’ (Exclusive)
Nicole Kidman went glam on the red carpet for The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards in NYC on Monday night.
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nicole, who dished on being fresh off some downtime with her family.
She shared, “We had an amazing Thanksgiving with my whole family. My sister came over with her six kids who are now all, you know, teenagers and 20s, and so we had 15 people and we went to Texas for a cutting horse event, which was amazing.”
When asked if she cooks, Nicole answered, “No, I eat the beautiful food that is prepared gratefully.”
Nicole’s newest project, “Babygirl,” is coming out on another major holiday, Christmas.
Kidman has stayed true to her word, committing to work with more female directors on projects including “Babygirl.”
Of the highly anticipated movie, Nicole said she was, “So honored to be asked to do it with this incredible female director and to work with Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson and Sophie Wilde." She added, "I mean, it’s all of ours together and we share it, and it’s just lovely to be bringing it to the world and it’s a wild ride, so go see ‘Babygirl.’”