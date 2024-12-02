Nicole Kidman on ‘Amazing’ Thanksgiving & ‘Wild Ride’ with ‘Babygirl’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman went glam on the red carpet for The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards in NYC on Monday night.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nicole, who dished on being fresh off some downtime with her family.

She shared, “We had an amazing Thanksgiving with my whole family. My sister came over with her six kids who are now all, you know, teenagers and 20s, and so we had 15 people and we went to Texas for a cutting horse event, which was amazing.”



When asked if she cooks, Nicole answered, “No, I eat the beautiful food that is prepared gratefully.”

Nicole’s newest project, “Babygirl,” is coming out on another major holiday, Christmas.

Kidman has stayed true to her word, committing to work with more female directors on projects including “Babygirl.”