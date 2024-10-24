Why Nicole Kidman Felt 'Safe' Experimenting on Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman stunned in a fun Bottega Veneta look on the red carpet for “Special Ops: Lioness” Season 2 in L.A., where she spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about the series, and her new erotic thriller “Babygirl.”

In Season 2 of “Lioness,” Nicole, Zoe Salda ña and Morgan Freeman’s characters team up again on an undercover mission to help the CIA stop the next terrorist attack.

Kidman, who plays the CIA's senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, shared, “I love working in something that is very different. This, for me, is so muscular. And it’s verbose, and I really have to understand everything I'm saying, so it is like getting an education because I have to understand every single term. So, I have learned a lot.”

She continued, “When you’re in that position, you have to really compartmentalize the way you deal with stress, the way you make decisions based on doing the job at hand and taking care of your country and doing it the way you see fit, and at times that means really being extremely strategic and tough, so, not my natural state of being.”

Kidman went on to talk about “Babygirl,” a movie in which she stars as a high-powered CEO who has a torrid affair with a much younger intern played by Harris Dickinson.

Nicole recently revealed she had to take a break on set while filming the intense sex scenes.

Terri asked, “How did you find your comfortable place with Harris?”

Kidman explained, “It was such a wonderful, full setup because we had… the director Halina Reijn… she's an actress, she's become a writer-director… but she knows how to take care of you as actors to create a place that is safe, very sacred. She structures it so there are elements of experimentation, and you can express yourself, but you are always protected.”

She added of her on-screen husband Antonio Banderas, “He is so good in the movie and I want to always call out what he brought to it as well. And Sophie Wilde, who is amazing in it. So, we just had a great group of actors who were willing to explore and give it their all.”

Terri also pointed out, “It is ‘Practical Magic’ season,” asking, “Do you pop it on?”

Nicole insisted, “No, that would be weird if I sit and watch myself.”