Nicole Kidman Says Singing in ‘Spellbound’ Was ‘Terribly Intimidating’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of the new Netflix animated musical-adventure “Spellbound.”

Kidman is the voice of Queen Ellsmere, whose daughter Ellian (Rachel Zegler) is on a mission to help her and husband King Solon (Javier Bardem) after a dark spell turns them into monsters.

Nicole told Mona of singing in the movie, “It was terribly intimidating, because Rachel has such a divine voice and Nathan [Lane]and everyone, Jenifer [Lewis], I’m just like, ‘What?’ It was more like I was trying to keep up.”

She also spoke about being very conscious about supporting female-helmed projects like this one, which was directed by Vicky Jenson.

Nicole shared, “It was so good because of it being helmed by a woman, and I'm on this mission to have women in all these places of directing all sorts of films, all sorts of genres, including animation, so it was great for Vicky to own this space.”

It has been a busy year for Nicole, who recently appeared in the series “The Perfect Couple” and stars in the upcoming erotic thriller “Babygirl.” Mona teased, “When do you sleep?!”

Kidman insisted, “I slept nine hours last night, so that was good. I prioritize it!”