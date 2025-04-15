Anthony Mackie’s Epic Plan to Get Martin Lawrence in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Anthony Mackie is dishing on his new animated adventure “Sneaks.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Anthony, who said his first experience with animation was "so much fun."

He noted, "The idea of working with Martin Lawrence was something, like, I get to knock out Martin Lawrence, Laurence Fishburne, and Keith David in one movie? I'm like, 'I'm in. That's a no brainer."

Rapper Roddy Rich is also part of the star-studded cast, and Anthony quipped, "I put it in my contract that I get to meet Roddy Rich and do 16 bars on the new Roddy Rich song."

Mackie also loved the sibling relationship between his character, Ty, and his sister Maxine, voiced by Chloe Bailey.

He shared, "My sisters mean the world to me, and when you look at Maxine and when you look at Ty and their relationship, it reminds me so much of my sisters... Every day when we finished this, I would call my sisters and just talk to them, and when I watched the movie, I called my older sister and I was like, 'You know what? I really love you. Like, I've been rocking with you since I was a kid and you made me eat awful grilled cheese sandwiches and you're the worst cook on Earth and you would always punish me when Mom wasn't there, but you're, like, a dope human being."

Anthony and Martin acted together over Zoom, but never worked in the studio together.

He explained, “I was working and he was working, so we were on opposite coasts, so we got to Zoom it in. I wasn’t complaining — it was f**king amazing, and I got to sit there with Martin and chop it up every day, so it was a huge learning experience to see him get to work.”

Anthony is gearing up to be part of “Avengers: Doomsday,” and he shared his funny plan to bring Martin Lawrence into the MCU!

He said, “If we have a party scene in ‘Doomsday,’ I’m literally going to dress him up as his character from ‘House Party’ and make him DJ the party. Or… Big Mama just comes in swinging a shoe.”

Anthony’s movie “Captain America: Brave New World” is now streaming, and he shared, “I’m excited to watch it again with my kids."

Mackie added, "I feel like it’s such a good movie and I’m so proud of it, and Sam Wilson is such a dynamic, amazing character with Joaquin Torres, and the two of them together... I couldn't be more proud of it and I couldn't be more excited for people to see the movie again and see the little parts that they missed, especially with the set-up for 'Doomsday.'"

Mona also chatted with Martin, who called Anthony “real cool” and “real talented.”

Martin raved, “It was a joy working with him. We got to do our stuff over Zoom, but we had a lot of fun.”

Lawrence also said he's a "sneakerhead for sure" and recalled the first pair he ever owned.

"I don't know if you remember Decks," he said. "It's these little flat sneakers, and I would get a white pair and every time they'd get dirty, I would get some white shoe polish and polish them. The only time you knew they was polished was when it rained, the white would be coming off the shoe."

He added, "But my favorite sneaker of all time is Michael Jordan, is Jordans."

Lawrence also reacted to recently marking 30 years since the first “Bad Boys," which he said was his and Will Smith's "baby."

He shared, "It was so much fun to do it. It was hard. We were working with the mad scientist Michael Bay. We had to learn a lot on the spot… We got four successful films out of it.”

When asked if he thought back then that it would bond him and Will for decades, Martin said, "I had no idea. I was just living in the moment."