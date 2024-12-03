‘Skeleton Crew’: Jude Law on ‘Star Wars’ Pinch-Me Moment & Possible Season 2 (Exclusive)

Backgrid

Jude Law chatted with “Extra” at the “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” premiere event at Disneyland.

Jude, who plays Jod Na Nawood, talked about getting the call to be a part of the “Star Wars” franchise, saying, “It’s the call you’re waiting for,” explaining, “I was 5 or 6 when I saw this, so I was the prime age and so, like millions of other children, it changed my life, changed everything, changed how I played, what I played with.”

One moment on set even had him flashing back to his childhood. “Meeting a Jawa for the first time was a big pinch-me moment. I flashed straight back to being a little boy.”

Explaining the premise, he shared, “It’s about a group of kids blasted from their home planet into space, and they have to find their way home. They are real kids, they are kids who bicker and they have issues at home or at school, they fall in and out of friendship with each other, and the world is full of danger. It is full of wonderment and awe, but it is full of danger.”

He also dished on working with child actors, saying he was impressed by how professional the kids were, adding, “They were playful, they were funny, they were goofing around, but that energy feeds into the drama of the piece and it suits it.”

As for his character, he noted, “The character on paper was full of potential. I was able to mine it for everything they gave me, and the fact that he was multifaceted and changeable just gave me more to play with.”

When asked whether we might get a Season 2, Law could only say, “You are asking the wrong guy.”