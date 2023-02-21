Jude Law Sparks Reports He’s Welcomed 7th Child

Getty

Jude Law, 50, just might be a dad of seven!

The actor is sparking reports he welcomed another child, after he and wife Phillipa Coan were spotted with two strollers at Heathrow Airport.

It was already known the couple had one child together, but photos posted by The Sun show the pair with two kids.

Back in September 2020, Law revealed on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that the couple had welcomed their first baby together during quarantine.

He said of having a child during isolation, “We feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could… just nest and enjoy each other’s company and every day as it came.”

Jude wed Phillipa, a psychologist, in May 2019. Less than a year later, he told The Telegraph he was open to having more children.

The star dad said, “I love it, so absolutely. Why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with.”

Jude went on, “The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life. We have an incredibly stable and healthy, wonderful family existence, and that involves my kids who are young adults… and then the younger ones are just so much joy and so much fun.”