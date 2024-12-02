Getty

Elton John, 77, has lost his eyesight months after he revealed he was suffering from an eye infection.

CNN reports John opened up about his vision loss on Sunday, as he explained he was unable to see his musical “The Devil Wears Prada” at a gala performance in London.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So, it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight,” said Elton, who wrote the score.

He went into further detail with “Good Morning America” last week, sharing, “I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France and it’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest.”

John is hopeful that he will recover, saying, “So, there’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but… I’m kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric, for a start.”

The star first opened up to fans about his sight in September, writing on Instagram, “I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.”

He went on, “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

Elton said at the time he was feeling “positive” about his “progress.”

Back in March, John spoke with “Extra” about writing the music for musicals, saying, “I do like writing them because it’s a collaboration with a lot of people. It takes a long time to [bring] to the stage.”

He also spoke about retiring from touring and slowing down a bit, sharing, “After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while [to adjust,] but we’re settling in now.”

At the time, John spoke of spending more time with husband David Furnish and their two sons.