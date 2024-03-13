Elton John on Life After Touring & His Two New Broadway Musicals (Exclusive)

Getty Images

After touring for 50 years, Elton John is giving up life on the road for life at home!

At a dinner honoring Julia Roberts’ collab with Chopard, “Extra” spoke with Elton, who admitted that it was quite an adjustment to make.

He said, “After you run around the world nonstop for practically your whole life, it did take a while [to adjust,] but we’re settling in now.”

Just eight months ago, Elton gave his final concert, at Los Angeles landmark Dodger Stadium, which was captured for a Disney+ concert film.

John may be done with touring, but he's not leading a quiet life at home with husband David Furnish and their two sons.

He dished, “We’re doing lots of creative things — musicals and stuff like that. I still have my finger on the pulse, running around. We're spending more time with our kids.”

The man, who's sold more than 300 million records, isn't slowing down or giving up music. He's working on two new musicals, one on the late Tammy Faye Bakker that is heading to Broadway, and an adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada” with Vanessa Williams playing Miranda Priestly.

He shared, “One has taken 12 years, one has taken eight years… They're still not ready to go yet because we have a lot of work to do… They will be ready, but you have to be patient.”

Elton loves working on musicals, saying, “I do like writing them because it’s a collaboration with a lot of people. It takes a long time to [bring] to the stage.”

Fans will probably have to wait awhile for an Elton John album, too!

He admitted, “I have no plans to do something this year with that.”

Elton emphasized, “There’s a lot going on this year, but nothing we can’t handle.”