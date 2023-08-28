Elton John Is in ‘Good Health’ After Brief Hospitalization

Getty Images

Over the weekend, music legend Elton John, 76, was hospitalized after slipping at his villa near Nice, France.

After one night of observation, John was discharged from Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco.

His rep told People magazine, “Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

Two years ago, Elton was forced to delay his tour dates after he “feel awkwardly on a hard surface.” He suffered “considerable pain and discomfort.”

At the time, he said, “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”