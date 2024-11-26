Rachel Zegler Honored to Be in Princess Era with ‘Spellbound’ & ‘Snow White’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rachel Zegler and Jenifer Lewis sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk about their new animated musical adventure “Spellbound”!

The film is about a princess (Zegler) who is on a mission to help her parents after a dark spell turns them into monsters. Jenifer plays Nazara, one of the princess’ advisors.

Jenifer explained, “’Spellbound,’ it's everything… for the kids, for the adults. It's a journey through real humanity because it's dealing with issues. The baby's clawing at the void in the darkness. She has to go through that and the light and there's no snatching out the weed to learn something, she has to go to the root of the pain. I love that about the movie.”

Rachel and Jenifer had just met after recording their parts separately, and raved over their instant connection.

Jenifer explained, “The chemistry is kinda crazy,” and Rachel insisted, “We need a TV show.”

Rachel also gushed about being in her princess era with this movie and the upcoming live-action version of “Snow White,” sharing what a huge honor it is to inspire young people.

“I pinch myself all the time,” she said. “There's a photo of me when I'm, like, 3 years old in a little Snow White costume, and when [my mom] found it and sent it to me it was just like.. I cannot believe that this is my life, and that that costume is, like, my job.”

Rachel went on, “That becomes a thing little girls and young people will see and believe that they can… It doesn't matter what you look like or where you come from, like, that is possible for you. It's such a huge honor, and to be bringing it to the animated screen with ‘Spellbound’ is just a dream come true.”

Lewis is a veteran when it comes to voice acting, and shared, “I'm doing 13 right now, in 13 different voices, from ‘Rugrats’ to this one, to that one, to, you know, ‘Cars’ is still going on with the video games and ‘Princess and the Frog,’ they're bringing a series [‘Tiana’].”

Rachel also spoke about getting to work with legendary composer Alan Menken on the music in “Spellbound.”

Zegler said, “Having been raised on his music is the greatest honor that I think a singer could have but also as a young Disney fan, and so that was really just the pinnacle of a career for me.”

They both sang the praises of iconic co-stars Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman.

Jenifer shared, “We are working with icons.”