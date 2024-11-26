Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are celebrating Thanksgiving in each other’s company.

A source told People magazine that the pair “will be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cozy with their families."

The insider went on, “They both love to cook and will be cooking together for everyone.”

The couple have been dating for two years.

Earlier this month, another source told the outlet that Brad and Ines are “each other’s biggest cheerleaders,” emphasizing, “It’s clear they’re in it for the long haul.”

“They are incredibly happy together,” the second insider added. “They value the balance they've found."

In September, “Extra” spoke with Brad’s “Wolfs” co-star George Clooney, who gushed about the relationship.

George said, “[Brad]’s a great guy and she's a wonderful, wonderful young lady and they're having a great time, and we're all very happy."

In 2022, Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together at a Bono concert at the Orpheum Theatre in L.A., alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.