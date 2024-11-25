F1 Brings Celebrities to Las Vegas

Getty Images

Hollywood put the party pedal to the metal at this weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

Brad Pitt rolled solo at the Grand Prix, where he was filming scenes on the racetrack for his upcoming F1 movie.

Mark Wahlberg skipped the racing onesie for a chef-inspired look, serving Wahlburgers at the Bellagio Fountain Club with his brother Donnie.

“Extra” spoke with Donnie, who shared, “We were with some of the greatest chefs on the plane and they put us in chef jackets. I was like, ‘What are we doing here?’”

Some of the famous chefs included Mario Carbone, David Chang, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto.

John Legend brought his kids to the racetrack and gave them their own mini Grand Prix experience, while Paris Hilton showed off her racing style!

George Russell won the race, but Max Verstappen took the season-long title.