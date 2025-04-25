Enjoy a Day Out on the Water — Just Like a VIP — With Boatsetter!

Dreaming of a day out on the water like a VIP? Boating is more accessible than ever! Boatsetter enables private boat rentals and on-the-water experiences, with any kind of boat, just about anywhere.

With Memorial Day just a month away, summer plans are starting to take shape. Whether you’re mapping out a weekend getaway or simply craving sunshine and open water, Boatsetter makes it easy to start the season on the right note.

Boatsetter just launched its biggest refresh in a decade, introducing a redesigned platform and a VIP membership program (Boatsetter Blue Club). Every booking is covered by the Boatsetter promise, which includes insurance and other protections. And get this… the Summer Collection is here with six ultra-exclusive boating experiences, each just $100.

The first drop was a Miami yacht day, followed by drops in Los Angeles and Austin. New experiences will continue to be released weekly in three more cities, with curated perks!