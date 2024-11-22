Partners November 22, 2024
Las Vegas Goes Full Throttle for F1 with Merch, Driving Simulators & More!
Vegas is going full throttle ahead of this weekend's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!
To get into the mind of a driver, you can also get behind the wheel of a simulator at Palms Casino Resort or take a go-kart for a spin at K1 Speed.
For all the hardcore fans out there, you can pick up F1 merch and swag at several shops on The Strip.
And here's something unique — you can enjoy a drinks straight out of an Italian leather driving boot at Shoey Bar at Bellagio!
