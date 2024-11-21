F1 Brings Fast Cars & Culinary Stars to Las Vegas!

Fast cars and culinary stars! Formula One is speeding into Las Vegas, and it’s driving foodies to the racetrack.

Papi Steak at the Fontainebleu Las Vegas is heading to the paddock for an ultra-exclusive trackside food and entertainment experience.

Over at the Bellagio Fountain Club, as the cars hit speeds over 200 mph, the biggest chefs from the MGM family are firing up the kitchen for delicious dinners with pristine views.

Take in all of the race action at Giada De Laurentiis’s restaurant Giada located in the heart of the strip at the Cromwell, or kick off Formula One weekend with Hell’s Kitchen’s Gordon Ramsey. He’s holding a trackside lunch on Friday at Caesars Palace.

If you’re looking for Mediterranean cuisine then race over to the Venetian for an F1 themed menu at Hasalon. If coastal Italian is more your style, try Brezza at Resorts World.

Craving rooftop views? Park yourself at Ocean Prime Las Vegas, featuring three tiers of dining for race fans.