F1’s Return to Las Vegas Means Nonstop Parties, Events & Festivities

The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is taking over Las Vegas!

The big race takes place November 23, and the iconic Strip will be turned into a 3.8-mile racetrack where cars hit speeds of up to 210 miles per hour.

The Grand Prix will also bring nonstop parties, events, and festivities.

The fun includes a three-night party at the T-Mobile grandstands, and Omnia nightclub rolling out the red carpet for EDM superstars Zedd, Martin Garrix and Tiesto.

Down the Strip at XS nightclub, Swedish House Mafia will perform. Inside Zouk nightclub, the scene is set with a weekend to remember with Illenium on Saturday and Carl Cox on Sunday.

Head to Fontainebleau for the Liv on the Grid rooftop party with beats by deejays like Dom Dolla and an epic view.