Enjoy Food, Music & Pickleball at Atlantis Bahamas’ Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival!

If you’re a foodie, Atlantis Bahamas is the place to be! The annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival is the crème de la crème, featuring plenty of delicious dishes and amazing entertainment.

This year’s event had the Baha Men, the spiritual Gospel Brunch, and Mr. Bombastic himself, Shaggy, at the Jerk Jam.

President & Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island Audrey Oswell chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about this year’s festival. “A lot of excitement this year,” she said. “Some of our regular chefs, Chef José Andrés, Michael White, JJ Johnson, Alon Shaya, they're all here and then we have some visiting guests this year, Bobby Flay is here for the first time.”

Billy also caught up with Flay as he hosted the Taste of Paradise. Flay shared, “I had a restaurant here at Atlantis about 10 years ago. We didn't have the festival then, this is only like three years old so it's really, really growing but it's really good to be back here.”

Food Network’s Katie Lee, hosted her own Wine Dinner, and Bush got a chance to try her sugar free rosé Kinda Wild.