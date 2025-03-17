Inside the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival with Celeb Chefs & Shaggy!

If you’re partying in paradise, you need the perfect island music, and Shaggy did not disappoint! He was with “Extra’s” Billy Bush as he headlined the Jerk Jam at the third annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival at Atlantis Bahamas.

The festival also featured mouthwatering dishes from celebrity chefs, including Bobby Flay and José Andrés, and a fun show with the ‘90s hitmakers the Baha Men!

For anyone looking for something a little more spiritual, there was also the Gospel Brunch.

President & Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island Audrey Oswell chatted with Billy about everything the festival and resort have to offer, saying, “A lot of excitement this year, we brought in a lot of local Bahamian talent so there's something for every palette. We have five miles of beautiful beaches, gorgeous oceans. We have over nine pools, 22 different lagoons, lots of marine life.”

That’s not all, she also teased lots of activities. “We have a world class spa and fitness center, pickle ball is new… we have a new addition this year, Good Lies, which is our mini golf course. We also have the escape room, which is new this year and we have a Barbie experience.”