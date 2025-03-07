Watch All the March Madness Basketball Action in Las Vegas!

We’re just days away from the start of the big NCAA basketball tournament, and Las Vegas has prime spots to watch all the 2025 March Madness action!

You’ll find a fully immersive experience with games, food, and plenty of spirits as Hoops and Hops returns to the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Inside Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas, you can shoot home hoops, play some pool, and grab a pint overlooking the Strip.

Fans can also host their own watch party at the Hardwood suite at the Palms Casino Resort, complete with a private basketball court!

Plus, for that ultra luxe, all-inclusive ticket, the annual Bleau Buckets inside the theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a slam dunk for fans.

Watch every shot, while taking a shot at inside Blondies Sports Bar & Grill at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood or enjoy a cigar and cheer on your bracket at the Montecristo Cigar Bar inside Caesars Palace.

And when it comes to great books to bet on your bracket, the Bet MGM Sportsbook at Aria Resort & Casino is always a great option for fans.

Other great options for catching a game include Charlie’s Sports Bar at Wynn Las Vegas, Black Tap at the Venetian Resort and the STN Sportsbook inside Sunset Station Casino.