Enjoy Spring Break in Vegas with Superstar DJs, Outdoor Adventure & More!

Legendary acts and superstar DJs make Vegas the ultimate destination for spring break!

At LIV Beach inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, French Riviera vibes are paired with EDM pioneers like Tiesto, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Metro Boomin, and David Guetta.

Next door at Wynn Las Vegas, you’ll find resident hitmakers like The Chainsmokers and Marshmello performing at Encore Beach Club.

Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World heats up with Saweetie, while hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross and others take over at the rooftop party at Drai’s Beachclub inside The Cromwell.

Down the Strip at Tao Beach club at The Venetian Resort, transport to a tropical paradise.

For a little outdoor adventure, just outside of Vegas, you can spend a day kayaking down the Colorado River or hiking Red Rock Canyon. In the charming town of Boulder City, you can explore the El Dorado Canyon Mines before grabbing a burger and some brew at The Dillinger.