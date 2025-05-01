Lowe’s Top Four Outdoor Design Trends for Spring!

Spring is in full bloom, and with the help of your friends at Lowe’s Home Improvement, you can create a backyard oasis the whole household will enjoy!

Need some ideas to get the ball rolling? Monica Reese, Lowe’s Director of Trend and Style, shares Lowe’s top four outdoor design trends.

First off there is Classic Coastal and Monica shares, “We’ve actually combined really warm tans with denim blues and sage greens. It makes you feel like you're at the beach.”

If you like more drama, Reese says, “Our Bold Minimalist trend really is for someone who wants a little more drama, simple lines, bold colors.”

Another option is Modern Sanctuary, which she explains, “takes nods from west coast living. We infused mid-century modern lines with upholstered pieces.”

Lastly, there is Resort Retreat, “inspired by resorts, those high-end luxe spaces we've taken warm neutral colors combined with earthy greens.”