Brad Pitt & George Clooney on Secret to Decades-Long Friendship (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a big night for Hollywood’s favorite besties George Clooney and Brad Pitt! The friends were together in L.A. for the premiere of their movie, “Wolfs.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the stars, who just got a standing ovation (and busted a move together!) at the Venice Film Festival.

George shared, “We do a dance, we’re like a dancing duo now.” Terri asked if we would see more dancing at the premiere. Brad smiled, “When I get moved by the spirit there’s no stopping me.” George insisted, “I’ve seen him moved by the spirit before, it’s pretty crazy.”

Pitt and Clooney have been working together for decades. So, what is the secret to their friendship? George joked, “We don’t talk for fifteen years.” Brad teased, “We’ve actually only been friends for about three [years] of that.” George added, “And the rest of the time we don’t have to speak.”

Terri asked if they finish each other’s sentences like in the movie. George teased, “Somebody has to finish my sentences. Everybody finishes my sentences.”

The guys also reminisced about working together on movies like “Burn After Reading” and “Ocean’s Eleven.”

George said, “I think it was fun shooting you in the face in ‘Burn After Reading.’”

Brad added, “The first meeting when he and Steven called me in for ‘Ocean’s,’ that was pretty memorable for me.”

Revealing, “When John Watts wrote the script and sent it to us he didn’t tell either of us which part he had in mind for us.”

Clooney said, “We just kind of figured it out.” Pitt explained, “We easily gravitated to the other part.” George called it, “Pretty great.”