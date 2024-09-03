Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s Red-Carpet Debut & Double Date with George & Amal Clooney

Getty Images

Brad Pitt, 60, and Ines de Ramon, 34, made their red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend!

The two, who were first linked two years ago, hit the “Wolfs” premiere on Sunday with Brad’s co-star George Clooney, 63, and his wife Amal, 46.

Pitt looked handsome in a black Louis Vuitton suit with a black shirt, while Ines stunned in a white floor-length gown.

George and Amal, ever flawless, were also turning heads, with Clooney in a black tuxedo and Amal in a gorgeous yellow gown.

The day before, the foursome enjoyed a dinner double date night and were photographed on a boat together, riding in style.

Brad and George, known for their “Oceans” movies, haven’t teamed up for a film since the 2008 Coen Brothers film “Burn After Reading.”

“Wolfs” stars Clooney as a fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime only to find out he is forced to work with an unexpected counterpart, played by Brad.

The stars chatted about the movie at a Venice press conference, and George confirmed that despite a report, they did not receive $35 million each for their roles.

“It's millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported. And I only say that because I think it's bad for our industry if that's makes people think that is the standard bearer for salaries.”

The stars actually took smaller paychecks so the film could have a theatrical release before heading to AppleTV+.

Clooney said they were wishing for a wider release. “We would have liked it, we wanted it. That’s why Brad and I gave some of our money back.”

He also talked about the need for streaming services. “You know, streaming, we need it. Our industry needs this. This is part of what we’re doing, but they also benefit from having films released,” Clooney said. “That’s why Brad and I were working so hard to try and get this released. And we’re figuring it out. We haven’t got it all figured out. This is a revolution in our industry, but we need Apple and Amazon, and they actually need distributors, right? They need to have Sony or Warner Brothers who actually have been doing this for 100 years.”

Brad added, “I think we’ll always be romantic about the theatrical experience. At the same time, I love this, the existence of the streamers, because we get to see more story. We get to see more talent. It gets more eyes.”