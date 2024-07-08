Brad Pitt & GF Ines de Ramon Hold Hands at British Grand Prix as ‘F1’ Teaser Drops

Getty Images

Brad Pitt, 60, and Ines de Ramon, 34, hit the track together in England.

The couple put their love on display, holding hands at Sunday’s British Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton won the race.

Brad, who started dating Ines more than a year ago, looked dapper in a white T-shirt, yellow zip-up jacket, and white slacks, paired with aviators and a pink-and-white bucket hat.

For her part, de Ramon looked stylish in a long-sleeved blue baby doll-style dress accessorized with a gold necklace and sunglasses.

The sighting of the couple came the same day as the release of the heart-pumping new teaser for Pitt’s racing movie “F1.”

In the promo, we see Pitt’s character — a former F1 driver, who is now on team APXGP — explaining that the competition has “speed on the straights” so they must battle “in the turns.”

He declares, “We need to build our car for combat.” When his colleague asks, “How am I supposed to make that safe?” Pitt tells her, “Who said anything about safe?”

The teaser then launches into Queen’s “We Will Rock You” over shots of Pitt, his co-star Damson Idris (who plays the team’s driver), other stars like Javier Bardem, and some high-octane racing scenes.

The promo wraps with Pitt behind the wheel!

“Extra” spoke with Damson about the movie back in March, and he called it "a dream come true."

He explained, "I am taking everything really smooth and calm and chill... Us as people, we deserve to be where we are today because we work really hard... I'm so grateful to God, so blessed. I'm standing in my power — I am here."

As for Brad’s advice, Idris joked that Brad said, "Act better kid,” adding, "He's a great man. He's the greatest. Doesn’t get better, cooler than him."