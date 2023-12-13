Getty Images

On Wednesday, George Clooney hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of his new movie “The Boys in the Boat.”

“Extra” spoke with George, who dished on his family holiday plans and revealed he has a friend who calls him as “Santa” to get his kids to behave!

George said, “Santa’s coming to visit and we’re on the road for a while. We’ve still got a little bit more work to do and then we’re going to all hunker down and avoid everybody.”

Are his kids on the naughty or nice list? George answered, “They’re doing very well and anytime they’re bad, I have a friend of mine… if you see his name on my phone, it’s ‘Santa’ and then I go, ‘Hey, Santa, how you doing?’ and I talk to Santa in front of the kids… I do it in July.”

George’s kids don’t know he’s famous yet, but it looks like that won’t last long! Clooney shared, "They actually had somebody in school said that the other day and my son came and said, ‘Pop, what’s famous?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know actually.’”

George also reacted to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing his parents in an “Oceans” prequel. He quipped, “They’ll be great… They seem a little young to be my parents, but you know, what the hell. Seems to work out.”

Clooney joked that he’s got plans for another movie in the franchise. "We're actually gonna do another 'Oceans' film with us as just old men. Old people in walkers, that's what we're gonna do nest."

Plus, will we see him back in the Batman suit again? George replied, “There’s a lot of people that really want me to come back as Batman but I think I should stay out.”

As for “The Boys in the Boat,” George believes it’s a good movie to see with the family. He explained, “It’s a beautiful sort of story about coming together, which is always good during the holiday period.”

George went solo for the premiere since his wife Amal was busy on a case. He commented, “I’m going to meet her for dinner later… she actually has to do important stuff.”

The pair are about to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. Amal recently revealed that George puts little love notes in her purse. He shared, “It’s nice to have a piece of paper that you can hold on to.”