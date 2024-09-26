George Clooney Is Surprising Wife Amal with 10th Anniversary Getaway! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with George and Amal Clooney at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s third annual The Albies event, which honors courageous defenders of justice.

They both spoke about how proud they are of the foundation’s growth and their work tackling human rights abuses.

George shared, “We’re really happy about it, you know, for us, the growth means that we’re able to help finance and protect journalists who are at risk and, you know, women who are being used as tools of war, and we’re very proud of the fact that we’re able to participate in what all these brave people are doing.”

Amal has been involved from the very beginning. She commented, “The foundation is sort of a chance for us to try and take on human rights abuses at scale in a way that, you know, I can’t do on my own as a lawyer, and we’re really proud of where we’ve reached. This is our third Albies. We’re now in more than 40 countries, giving free legal support to victims of human rights abuses. We focus a lot on women, victims of sexual violence, and also journalists who are trying to report on crimes that are taking place and who are often themselves targeted. So, we have some real heroes who we’ll be putting on a stage tonight and we're really proud."

George and Amal are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary tomorrow, and she revealed he’s surprising her with a getaway!

Amal dished, “We’re going somewhere, but he hasn’t told me where we’re going. I’ve been given a clue about the weather. I know we’re going away for two nights.”

George joked, “Yes, we’re going to a Cincinnati Bengals game.”

Amal laughed, “And I sincerely hope we’re not going to a Cincinnati Bengals game.”

George pointed out, “She doesn’t know how important it is that they win a game... soon. Come on, Bengals!"

They said they weren't sure what their twins Alexander and Ella were planning for them, and Amal joked, "It will probably be something made of slime."

George also gave an update on the next “Oceans” movie, revealing, "We have a script, we have a director, and we're now trying to figure out a date when we start."