Luke Bryan Says Carrie Underwood Is ‘Doing Good’ as ‘American Idol’ Judge (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Luke Bryan suited up for the 58th Annual CMA Awards, speaking to "Extra's" Alecia Davis before co-hosting the show with Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning.

Along with prepping for the star-studded show, Bryan is also filming “American Idol” with new judge Carrie Underwood.

He dished, “It’s going great. Carrie and I had always been, you know, in the business together, but we never spent much time together, so to sit behind the desk and watch her really learn how to transition out of, like, being the winner of ‘American Idol’ and a superstar to, like, being the judge at the table… she’s doing good.”

Bryan joked, “The main thing is as long as she don’t pick up any of my habits. I don’t want to influence her in any way.”

As for co-hosting the CMAs, Luke said he wasn't nervous, noting, “I don’t get nervous anymore because it took a hundred years to not be nervous."

Calling it a “fun night,” Bryan added, “I still wake up and I’m like, ‘I cannot believe I’m co-hosting the CMA Awards.'"

Luke raved about his fellow co-host Lainey, calling her the “biggest star in the world.”

He went on, “She’s such a star and conducts herself just like a big old superstar. I always love when you get to spend a little more time with somebody that you hadn’t seen on the regular… We both get busy, but it’s nice to hang out and cut up with her.”

Luke talked about what to expect from the show, teasing, “We just got great collaborations this year. It’s like the year of Jelly Roll and Post Malone.”